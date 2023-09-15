Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF comprises 3.1% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INFL opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

