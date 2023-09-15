Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 72,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in RTX by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

