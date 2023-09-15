Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 369.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
