Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

