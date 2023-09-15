Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO opened at $76.86 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

