Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 860 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 147,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 12,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 136,563 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

