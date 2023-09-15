Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 895 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock opened at $359.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.09. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.59 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

