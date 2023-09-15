Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.