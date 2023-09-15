Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

LOW stock opened at $230.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

