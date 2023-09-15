Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.45

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Lycopodium’s previous final dividend of $0.36.

Lycopodium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

