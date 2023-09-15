MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.