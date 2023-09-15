Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $224.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.18.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $175.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.77. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.