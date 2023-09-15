MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MEGI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

