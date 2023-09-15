Marotta Asset Management Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

