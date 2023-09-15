Marotta Asset Management Purchases New Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $483.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.