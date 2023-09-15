Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up about 3.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,567.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony E. Terry acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VAC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.55. 56,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $100.27 and a one year high of $165.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also

