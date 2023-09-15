Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Spence Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 7.7% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.95.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,267 shares of company stock valued at $161,485,243 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.