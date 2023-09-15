McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Shares of McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 59,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,261% from the average daily volume of 4,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.