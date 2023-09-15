McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,467 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $56,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.1 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $284.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

