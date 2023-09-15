Megan Chung Sells 2,614 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $12,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,575 shares in the company, valued at $478,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ouster Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $4.61 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.17.
Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $148,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $454,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
