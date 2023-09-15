Megan Chung Sells 2,614 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $12,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,575 shares in the company, valued at $478,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ouster Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $4.61 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 107.57% and a negative net margin of 643.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ouster, Inc. will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUST. Chardan Capital upgraded Ouster from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ouster from $6.10 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Ouster during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.0% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 122,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $148,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $454,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

