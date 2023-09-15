Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $108.23 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $274.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

