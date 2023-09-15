Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $311.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.