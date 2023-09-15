Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:XDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.95 and last traded at $105.73. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.24.

Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metaurus U.S. Equity Ex-Dividend Fund-Series 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.