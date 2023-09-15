Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.04. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.