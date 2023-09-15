MetisDAO Price Down 3.7% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $10.79 or 0.00040854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $48.20 million and approximately $692,326.63 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014722 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,424.88 or 1.00030124 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 10.82091987 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $730,629.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.