Metropolis Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,793 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 5.4% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $141,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $413.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.06 and its 200 day moving average is $380.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.83.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

