Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $490,770.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $463,820.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $71.79 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

