Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Down 2%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 38,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 46,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$29.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

