Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.53. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 203,880 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of 109.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.70 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 290,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 417,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 88,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

