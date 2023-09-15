Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

