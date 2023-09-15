Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the August 15th total of 290,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Mitsubishi Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.94.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
