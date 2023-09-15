Modus Advisors LLC Buys 82 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MA opened at $413.35 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $389.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

