Modus Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,702,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,028,280,000 after purchasing an additional 322,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,515 shares of company stock valued at $85,008,631. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $455.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $454.27 and its 200-day moving average is $362.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

