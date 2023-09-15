Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.9 %

TAP stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

