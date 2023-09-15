Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 787 ($9.85) target price on the stock.

LON MVCT opened at GBX 48 ($0.60) on Monday. Molten Ventures VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £117.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,200.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Molten Ventures VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

