Moonbeam Trading 9.1% Lower This Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $122.36 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00035203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00025840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,084,472,334 coins and its circulating supply is 736,366,492 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

