Moonpig Group’s (MOON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.57) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Moonpig Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211 ($2.64).

Shares of LON:MOON opened at GBX 167.66 ($2.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £575.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.00 and a beta of 1.48. Moonpig Group has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 203.73 ($2.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.47.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

