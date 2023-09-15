Morgan Stanley Boosts Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $24.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Down 1.9 %

FRSH stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $3,400,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 573,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Pradeep Rathinam sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $507,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 808,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,861.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler Sloat sold 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $3,400,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,805.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,052 shares of company stock worth $8,977,340. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Amansa Capital PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,846,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% in the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 239.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.