Moseley Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.