Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $564.77 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

