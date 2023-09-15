Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

