Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 163 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $165.29 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average is $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,479,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

