M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,671,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,744,000 after purchasing an additional 93,816 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEP opened at $181.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

