MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB) Insider Sells C$68,480.00 in Stock

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) insider Ross J. Beaty sold 428,000 shares of MTB Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$68,480.00.

CVE:MTB opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. MTB Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.19.

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

