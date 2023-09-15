MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB) Insider Sells C$68,480.00 in Stock

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) insider Ross J. Beaty sold 428,000 shares of MTB Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$68,480.00.
MTB Metals Price Performance
CVE:MTB opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12. MTB Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.19.
MTB Metals Company Profile
