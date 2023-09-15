Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCD opened at $284.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

