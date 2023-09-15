Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $34.04 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.