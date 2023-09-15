Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $312.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

