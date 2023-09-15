My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $845,966.54 and approximately $251,761.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006968 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000130 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,373,688 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

