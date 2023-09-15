NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

Further Reading

