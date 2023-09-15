Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,422,000 after buying an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,880,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after purchasing an additional 241,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

