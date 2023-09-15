Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NVGS opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. Navigator has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Navigator had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $135.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navigator will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

